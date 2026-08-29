Spencer Torkelson Reveals What Tarik Skubal Took From Tigers Clubhouse

Tarik Skubal took two Cy Young Awards’ worth of memories with him when the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Apparently, he also took the coffee.

One of the lighter stories surrounding Skubal’s emotional return to Comerica Park involved the high-end espresso machine he purchased for the Tigers during spring training. When Skubal packed for Los Angeles following the blockbuster trade, the machine went with him.

Spencer Torkelson noticed.

“Couldn’t believe it,” Torkelson said. “That was a really good espresso machine.”

Torkelson laughed while telling the story and said there had already been some good-natured communication with Skubal about the missing clubhouse equipment.

“We’ve had some texts back and forth about that,” Torkelson said.

Skubal Didn’t Leave Much Behind

To be fair to Skubal, it was his machine.

He purchased it during spring training and spent plenty of mornings with Casey Mize learning how to make the perfect cup. So when the Dodgers acquired Skubal in exchange for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith, the espresso machine apparently became part of the relocation plan.

A.J. Hinch had an even better response.

“He also took his fastball-changeup combo with him. He took it all.”

That combination was on full display when Skubal eventually returned to Comerica Park to face his former teammates.

He held Detroit to one run over six innings in the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory Friday, striking out seven without issuing a walk. MLB noted that Skubal’s first appearance in Detroit as a visitor came less than a month after the trade and included an emotional standing ovation and tribute from his former organization.

The Tigers had already honored Skubal with a video tribute before he took the mound.

Detroit fans got another look at the fastball and changeup Friday night.

Unfortunately, the espresso machine remains in Los Angeles.