MLB Insider Drops HUGE Update on Tarik Skubal’s Future With Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are entering a pivotal offseason, one that could define the next several years of their franchise trajectory. At the center of it all is Tarik Skubal, the left-handed ace who just led Detroit to its first postseason series win since 2013 and is widely expected to capture his second straight AL Cy Young Award.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Tigers are not expected to trade Skubal this winter unless an absolutely stunning offer comes along. And given his value, that’s great news for Tigers fans who want to see the team make a run in 2026.

Nightengale’s Take: Tigers Won’t Move Their Ace

In his offseason preview, Nightengale shut down speculation that Detroit might dangle its star pitcher in trade talks:

“The Tigers will at least listen on Skubal, but would have to be completely overwhelmed. Considering that teams know that he won’t sign an extension and plans to hit free agency in a year commanding the biggest deal for a pitcher in history, no one will dare give up more than two top-10 prospects. The Tigers are expected to hang onto him until at least the July 2026 trade deadline.”

In other words, Skubal isn’t going anywhere, at least not yet. Detroit knows that his presence on the mound gives them a legitimate chance to contend, and general manager Scott Harris isn’t about to sacrifice that momentum for a mediocre return.

The Reality: Skubal Is the Engine of a Contender

Over the past two seasons, Skubal has proven to be one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. In 2025, he went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings, anchoring the Tigers’ rotation.

Simply put, when Skubal pitches, the Tigers have a great chance to win. That’s why moving him now, even with free agency looming after 2026, makes little sense. Detroit is fresh off an 87-win campaign, a Wild Card victory over Cleveland, and an ALDS upset of the Yankees before falling to Seattle in the ALCS.

This is a roster that’s ready to take another leap, not tear things down.

Why a Trade Makes Little Sense Right Now

Nightengale’s report highlighted a key point: other teams aren’t willing to meet Detroit’s sky-high asking price. Rival executives know Skubal isn’t signing an extension, which limits his long-term value for any acquiring club.

Trading him this offseason would bring back less than his true worth, and possibly signal to fans that the Tigers are punting on contention. Harris and manager A.J. Hinch appear to be on the opposite path, especially after Jack Flaherty opted into his $20 million deal and the front office expressed interest in adding another frontline starter and a power right-handed bat.

If anything, Detroit looks more likely to add than subtract.

The Big Picture

Tarik Skubal’s value to the Tigers can’t be overstated. He’s the ace, the tone-setter, and the emotional anchor of a team that believes its championship window is open.

The front office knows trading him now would undermine everything they’ve built. Holding onto Skubal, even without an extension, signals belief, belief that this roster can win, belief that Detroit is back on the baseball map, and belief that the Tigers are ready to compete with the best in the American League.

The Bottom Line

Unless a rival team sends Scott Harris an offer too good to ignore, Tarik Skubal isn’t going anywhere. The Tigers plan to roll into 2026 with their ace at the top of the rotation, ready to chase another deep October run.

Detroit’s message is clear: they’re not rebuilding anymore — they’re coming to win.