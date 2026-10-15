The Detroit Tigers traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August, but that blockbuster deal might not have been the final chapter of his Detroit story. With the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner approaching free agency, a potentially historic bidding war is taking shape, and the Tigers still have a reason to believe they could be involved.

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However, bringing Skubal back will be anything but easy. The New York Mets are emerging as an intriguing potential destination, the Dodgers have the financial resources to keep him, and Detroit would likely have to make one of the largest financial commitments in franchise history to pull off a reunion.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mets Pitcher Makes His Feelings About Skubal Clear

One of the latest developments comes from New York, where Mets left-hander Zac Thornton is openly embracing the possibility of Skubal joining the organization.

Thornton recently discussed the idea of adding Skubal to a young Mets pitching staff that includes Nolan McLean. As he explained in an interview published Tuesday, the opportunity to learn from another elite left-handed pitcher would be particularly appealing.

“I talk to [Nolan McLean] all the time about it, and he had some good talks with Skubal when they were in the WBC together,” Thornton said. “It would be awesome to bounce ideas, especially coming from another left-handed pitcher.”

Those comments do not establish that the Mets have begun negotiations with Skubal. However, they illustrate how seriously the possibility of adding Detroit’s former ace is being discussed within New York’s pitching circle.

And with Mets owner Steve Cohen possessing the financial resources to pursue practically any available player, Skubal’s potential arrival in Queens is a storyline worth watching.

Tarik Skubal Free Agency Could Bring a Record Contract

There is a legitimate possibility that Skubal could become the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball history. His combination of age, dominance, postseason experience and consecutive Cy Young Awards makes him an exceptionally valuable free agent.

The current benchmark for total guaranteed money in a pitching contract is Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million agreement with the Dodgers. Skubal could conceivably surpass that figure, particularly if multiple big-market organizations become aggressive bidders.

A contract approaching or exceeding $400 million cannot be ruled out, although that remains a projection rather than a reported asking price. Skubal’s agent, Scott Boras, will have plenty of leverage if teams begin competing for his services.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles remains an obvious potential contender to retain him. The Dodgers surrendered Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith to acquire Skubal, and their willingness to make that trade demonstrated how highly they valued his ability to influence a championship race.

But the Dodgers are far from the only team with a compelling argument.

Don’t Count the Detroit Tigers Out Just Yet

This is where things become particularly interesting for Tigers fans. Despite Detroit’s decision to trade Skubal, the pitcher himself has already made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to return.

During an August appearance on Pardon My Take, Skubal discussed his desire to return to Detroit once the postseason concludes.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit. I would love to,” Skubal said.

He also expressed hope that contract discussions could resume in November, specifically mentioning his desire for the Tigers to remain involved.

Those comments carry additional significance considering what happened at the trade deadline. Detroit moved Skubal because of his approaching free agency and the opportunity to secure a substantial prospect return, but that decision did not necessarily eliminate the possibility of bringing him back.

In fact, we previously examined why the Tigers could still be considered a contender for Skubal’s services. The biggest obstacle remains the same: money.

Scott Harris Faces an Enormous Decision

For Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the question extends beyond whether the organization wants Skubal back. It is whether committing hundreds of millions of dollars to one pitcher represents the best path toward building a championship-caliber roster.

The Tigers already have a promising young nucleus featuring Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle, Dillon Dingler and Max Clark. They also added significant long-term talent by trading Skubal, including an exciting outfield prospect whose development has continued to generate optimism.

We recently examined why Zyhir Hope could become a franchise-changing piece of the Skubal trade. If Hope and the other acquired players eventually develop into major contributors, Detroit could benefit from the trade even if Skubal ultimately returns through free agency.

That scenario would be extraordinary. The Tigers would effectively have acquired three prospects in exchange for the final months of Skubal’s existing contract, only to bring their former ace back without surrendering additional players.

Of course, accomplishing that would require ownership to approve a massive investment. There is also no indication that Skubal would accept a significant discount simply because Detroit is familiar territory.

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on before game four against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

A Bidding War Could Change Everything

The Mets, Dodgers and Tigers each present a different opportunity for Skubal. New York could offer a lucrative contract and the opportunity to become the centerpiece of its rotation, while Los Angeles provides an established championship environment.

Detroit offers something those organizations cannot replicate: the chance to return to the franchise that drafted and developed him. Skubal has already spoken publicly about his emotional connection to the city, his former teammates and the unfinished business he left behind.

Whether that connection ultimately outweighs financial considerations remains unknown. And until formal negotiations begin, any suggestion that Skubal is leaning toward one particular destination would be premature.

Still, the possibility of a Detroit reunion should not be dismissed simply because the Tigers traded him in August.