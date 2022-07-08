Tarik Skubal gets back on track as Detroit Tigers continue hot streak

After a brilliant start to the 2022 season, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal ran smack into a brick wall.

In fact, in his last five starts, Skubal had allowed 23 runs in 23 innings of work, which for those of you who struggle with math, is a 9.00 ERA.

But on Friday, Skubal got back on track as the Tigers won their sixth consecutive game by defeating the Chicago White Sox by a score of 7-5.

It looked like it was going to be more of the same for Tarik Skubal when the game started as he gave up two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first inning as the White Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

But from that point on, Skubal, who picked up his sixth win of the season, was brilliant as he held the White Sox scoreless over the next five innings while giving up just three hits and a walk.

After heading into the sixth inning trailing 2-0, the Tigers finally got on the board when third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who has really struggled in 2022, blasted a 409-foot home run to tie the game up.

The Tigers really broke the game open in the top of the seventh inning when Candelario singled in Jonathan Schoop, Willi Castro singled in Spencer Torkelson, and Javier Baez doubled in Candelario and Castro to make the score 7-2.

The White Sox stormed back in the bottom of the eighth inning as they plated three runs to cut the Tigers’ lead to 7-5, but after putting runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth, Michael Fulmer got Luis Robert to strikeout and Jose Abreu to fly out to end the game.

The Tigers will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on the same White Sox team on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

