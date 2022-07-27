Tarik Skubal has profanity-laced message for Detroit Tigers fans

We have all let our frustration get the best of us at some point in our life and that is exactly what happened to Tarik Skubal on Wednesday during the Detroit Tigers‘ walk-off win over the San Diego Padres.

Skubal was clearly upset after an error in the fourth inning caused him to give up a couple of unearned runs and he took out his frustrations in the Tigers’ dugout, nearly taking out rookie OF Riley Greene in the process.

The error happened in the top of the fourth with one on and one out and San Diego Padres MVP candidate Manny Machado at the dish. Machado fouled off a pitch from Skubal that Tigers’ 1B Harold Castro should have easily caught, but he didn’t, giving Machado another chance.

Few pitchers are hurt by their defense more than Tarik Skubal. For more context, this happened on pitch 7 or 8 to likely MVP candidate Manny Machado. The dropped catch led to 5 more pitches from Skubal and a walk. pic.twitter.com/0qGs70HVDt — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) July 27, 2022

Tarik Skubal has a profanity-laced message for Detroit Tigers fans

Following the game, Tarik Skubal spoke to reporters about his tirade in the dugout and he admitted that it was not a great choice.

“It’s good to let it out, I think,” Tarik Skubal said. “But it’s not good where I did it. Usually I go down the tunnel and that’s where I’ll get those frustrations out.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the dugout shook.

“Could you feel it? Did the building shake? Because the dugout did,” Hinch said.

"It's good to let it out, I think," Tarik Skubal said. "But it's not good where I did it. Usually I go down the tunnel and that's where I'll get those frustrations out." Hinch: "Could you feel it? Did the building shake? Because the dugout did."https://t.co/51jWugMzDV — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 27, 2022

Skubal also had a shout-out to Tigers fans who came out to Comerica Park during the current homestand.

“I would like to give a shoutout to our fans this homestand,” Skubal said. “They were fucking phenomenal. Make sure you get that. It was a good environment. … They were just there every game. The season hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to, but they continue to show up.”

Tarik Skubal: "I would like to give a shoutout to our fans this homestand. They were fucking phenomenal. Make sure you get that. It was a good environment. … They were just there every game. The season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to, but they continue to show up." — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 27, 2022

As far as trade rumors go, Tarik Skubal did not want to discuss it.

“Yeah, yeah, you know, I’m not going to comment,” Skubal said. “I won’t. I’m going to keep those to myself. I’m sorry.”

Tarik Skubal declined to talk about the trade rumors: "Yeah, yeah, you know, I'm not going to comment. I won't. I'm going to keep those to myself. I'm sorry." https://t.co/ZT8K75zhWw — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 27, 2022

