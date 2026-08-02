Tarik Skubal Sends Heartfelt Goodbye Message to Detroit

Tarik Skubal has shared one final message with the city and organization that helped shape his baseball career.

One day after the Detroit Tigers officially traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal posted a heartfelt farewell on Instagram, thanking Detroit for eight years of support.

“Detroit,

“Thank you for the last 8 years! Words can’t describe what this city has meant to me and my family. The support has never gone unnoticed and it’s something I’ll appreciate the rest of my life. To my teammates, coaches, staff, thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. Detroit will forever have a special place in my heart.

“Much love 🫶🏻”

Skubal’s Detroit Chapter Comes to an End

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft, giving the left-hander from Seattle University an opportunity to begin his professional career.

He eventually developed into the ace of Detroit’s rotation and one of the best pitchers in baseball, winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards before being traded to Los Angeles.

Skubal’s post made it clear that his connection to Detroit extends far beyond the mound.

The city supported him through his early struggles, injuries, development and eventual rise to the top of the sport. His teammates, coaches and Tigers staff also played a major role in helping him become the pitcher he is today.

Bottom Line

Tarik Skubal is beginning a new chapter with the Dodgers, but he is not leaving Detroit without expressing his gratitude.

His farewell message was brief, personal and emotional.

Detroit will always hold a special place in Skubal’s heart, and based on the reaction to his departure, the feeling is mutual.