Tarik Skubal Could Return Sooner Than Expected Following Elbow Surgery

The Detroit Tigers may have received some surprisingly encouraging news regarding ace left-hander Tarik Skubal.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Skubal is already back to playing catch less than a week after undergoing elbow surgery. Even more notable, Heyman reported that the procedure was arthroscopic and involved the removal of a loose body, opening the door for a potentially quicker recovery timeline.

Initial estimates had Skubal sidelined for roughly two months, but there is now growing optimism that he could return in as little as six weeks.

That would be a massive development for a Tigers team that has leaned heavily on its pitching staff throughout the season.

MLB MLB Standings · 2026 Season Team W L PCT GB Streak American League Central Chicago White Sox 22 21 .512 +1 W5 Minnesota Twins 20 24 .455 1.5 W1 Detroit Tigers 19 25 .432 2.5 L3 Kansas City Royals 19 25 .432 2.5 L4

Tarik Skubal’s recovery appears to be progressing quickly

Any mention of elbow surgery immediately causes concern around Major League Baseball, especially when it involves one of the game’s premier pitchers. But this situation appears far less severe than many initially feared.

The fact that Skubal is already throwing just days after the procedure suggests Detroit avoided a major structural issue. Arthroscopic cleanups are significantly less invasive than ligament reconstruction surgeries, and the early signs point toward a smooth recovery process.

Before landing on the injured list, Skubal was once again pitching like one of the best starters in baseball. His ability to miss bats while limiting hard contact has become the foundation of Detroit’s rotation.

Now, the Tigers may not have to survive without him for nearly as long as expected.

Tigers remain focused on the bigger picture

Even with the positive update, Detroit will almost certainly remain cautious with Skubal’s rehab process. The Tigers understand how important he is, not only for the current season, but for the organization’s long-term plans as well.

Still, hearing that six weeks “remains possible” is about as encouraging as fans could have hoped for after hearing the word surgery attached to their ace.

For now, the biggest takeaway is simple.

Tarik Skubal is already throwing again, and the road back may be moving faster than anyone expected.