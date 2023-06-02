Tarik Skubal is set to make his triumphant return to the Detroit Tigers rotation with a rehab start on Sunday

Moments ago, it was announced that Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal is set to make his return to the mound in an actual game as he will start Sunday for the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers as they take on the Dayton Dragons. Skubal is working his way back from a flexor tendon surgery which he underwent back in August of last year.

Key points:

LHP Tarik Skubal will make a rehab start Sunday for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Whitecaps will take on the Dayton Dragons.

Skubal is rehabbing from a flexor tendon surgery.

Tarik Skubal by the numbers

Tarik Skubal was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 29th round in the 2017 MLB Draft but decided to return to Seattle University. Then in 2018, he was drafted in the ninth round by the Detroit Tigers. Last season prior to the injury, Skubal had started 21 games for the Tigers, posting a 7-8 record with a 3.52 ERA, a 2.96 FIP, a 1.16 WHIP, a 2.4 BB/9, and an 8.9 K/9.

When he returns, it'll be his fourth season with the Tigers in the big leagues Skubal has appeared in 60 games, making 57 starts posting a 16-24 record along with a 4.15 career ERA in 299 innings. Skubal, in his career, has also posted a 4.32 FIP, a 1.21 WHIP, a 2.7 BB/9, and a 9.6 K/9.

Big Picture for Tarik Skubal and Detroit Tigers

Skubal has been a solid pitcher for the Detroit Tigers rotation, and when he is healthy, he can be dominant and keep the Tigers in games. This news couldn't have come at a better time after the Tigers lost Eduardo Rodriguez earlier this week to an injury which is one of their other lefties in their starting rotation. The Tigers have been without most of their starting rotation this season, missing Skubal, Casey Mize, and Matt Manning. However, they have managed to hold second place in the American League Central and sitting 2.5 games back of first place in the division.

The Tigers also had a solid month of May, finishing 16-11, which has helped them keep pace in the division race. Now they will start June tonight as they head to Chicago to take on the White Sox for a three-game series and the news of Skubal working his way back to a mound in an actual game is great news for Tigers fans.