Tarik Skubal joins elite group following latest performance

Following Spring Training, we wrote about how Tarik Skubal could be a stud for the Detroit Tigers in 2022, and up to this point, he has been nothing short of outstanding.

On Wednesday, Skubal was dominant as he gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings of work as the Tigers defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-0.

With his performance against the Twins, Skubal lowered his season ERA to 2.15, which puts him in an elite group.

In fact, according to Elias Sports, Skubal joins Justin Verlander (2.15 ERA in 2012) and David Wells (1.83 ERA in 1993) as the only Tigers pitchers to have a 2.15 ERA or lower over their first 10 games (all starts) in the last 40 seasons.

Tarik Skubal has been the Detroit Tigers ace in 2022

Heading into the 2022 season, most expected Tarik Skubal to be the Tigers’ No. 3 starting pitcher but he has emerged as their ace.

So far in 10 starts, Skubal is 4-2 with a 2.15 ERA to go along with a 0.95 WHIP.

After going 8-12 in 29 starts (31 total appearances) in 2021, Skubal, who is still just 25-years-old, has risen to the occasion for the Tigers and that is exactly what they have needed as the rest of their rotation to start the season is on the Injured List.

At this point, Tarik Skubal is worthy of being selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game but there is still over a month to go before we start worrying about that.

Nation, do you think Tarik Skubal is the best starting pitcher the Tigers have? Even when the rest of the rotation returns?

