Tarik Skubal Joins Tigers Legends Justin Verlander, Hal Newhouser In Record Books

The 2024 MLB regular season has come to a close for the Detroit Tigers, and Tarik Skubal has made it a year to remember by securing the American League Pitching Triple Crown.

Why It Matters

Tarik Skubal's achievement is historic, as he becomes only the third pitcher in Detroit Tigers history to win the prestigious Triple Crown. This honor places him alongside Tigers legends Justin Verlander (2011) and Hal Newhouser (1945), emphasizing the rarity and significance of his accomplishment. The Triple Crown is awarded to a pitcher who leads the league in three key categories: wins, strikeouts, and ERA (Earned Run Average), and Skubal dominated each one in 2024.

Tarik Skubal has won the American League Pitching Triple Crown!



Skubal is the third @Tigers pitcher to ever accomplish the feat (Justin Verlander in 2011, Hal Newhouser in 1945). pic.twitter.com/pIeIcAg9mY — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2024

Tarik Skubal's Season for the Record Books

Tarik Skubal's 2024 season was nothing short of extraordinary. He finished with 18 wins, a league-best 228 strikeouts, and an impressive 2.39 ERA. Such an achievement not only speaks to Skubal's elite talent but also to his consistency and durability throughout the season. Each of these categories requires a different skill set—pitching deep into games for wins, overpowering hitters for strikeouts, and maintaining low earned runs for ERA—and Skubal managed to lead the American League in all three.

By joining the exclusive company of Verlander and Newhouser, Skubal has cemented his legacy in Tigers history. Verlander, a Cy Young Award winner and former MVP, and Newhouser, a Hall of Famer, both set the standard for pitching excellence in Detroit, and now Skubal has added his name to that distinguished list.

The Road Ahead: Tigers vs. Astros

With the regular season behind them, the Tigers now set their sights on the playoffs. Up next is a best-of-three series against the Houston Astros, which will kick off on Tuesday afternoon. Tarik Skubal, who has been the ace of the staff all year, will take the mound in Game 1, aiming to continue his dominance on the biggest stage. His Triple Crown-winning performance provides the Tigers with a strong foundation and a potential advantage against the Astros' potent lineup.

The Tigers have been riding a wave of momentum into the postseason, and Skubal's stellar performance gives them confidence as they look to advance past a tough Houston team. With his ability to overpower hitters and keep runs off the board, Skubal is expected to play a pivotal role in the Tigers' playoff journey.

The Bottom Line

Tarik Skubal has capped off an unforgettable 2024 regular season by winning the American League Pitching Triple Crown, joining a prestigious list of Tigers legends. With the playoffs around the corner, Skubal's stellar pitching will be a key factor for the Detroit Tigers as they battle the Houston Astros. With all eyes on Game 1, Skubal looks to continue his dominance and lead his team to playoff success.