Former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has started taking meetings in free agency, and the first known one went to the New York Mets. New York made its in-person pitch in Orange County, Calif., on Monday night, according to Jon Heyman, and MLB.com reported that at least six teams are scheduled to sit down with the left-hander.

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Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Six Teams Are Lined Up for Tarik Skubal

The Padres, Blue Jays and Dodgers are the other known clubs on Heyman’s list, with two more still unidentified. It is not known whether the Mets have made an offer yet, but Heyman reported that the meeting went “very well.”

The Skubal derby could kick into high gear this week as the free-agent southpaw starts meeting with interested suitors.

Detroit sent Skubal to the Dodgers about a day and a half before the 2026 trade deadline for three prospects. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said afterward that the club had approached Skubal about an extension and that it became clear he wanted to reach free agency, which Harris called “totally his right.”

Why the New York Mets Look Like the Team to Beat

It would not be a surprise to see the Mets hand Skubal a record-breaking contract for a starting pitcher. He turns 30 on Friday, and the season behind him supports the ask: 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA across 26 starts split between Detroit and Los Angeles, with 126 hits and 52 runs allowed in 158 2/3 innings.

He walked 27 batters, struck out 186 and finished with a 0.96 WHIP. If Skubal becomes New York’s new ace, it makes life easier for Nolan McLean, who has spent this season near the top of the Mets rotation.

Where the Detroit Tigers Stand

Detroit is not one of the four clubs Heyman named, and the two unidentified teams are the only opening left for a reunion. Harris has declined to discuss the Tigers’ involvement in Skubal’s free agency in public, and the roster has been pointed toward younger players since the deadline, so a record-breaking offer from Detroit would run against everything the front office has done this year.

At this point it would be a surprise if Skubal even sat down with the Tigers. The expectation here is that he lands in a big market, with the Cubs, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays or Padres the likeliest landing spots.