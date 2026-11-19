The Los Angeles Dodgers traded three prospects to acquire Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the 2026 trade deadline, but keeping the two-time Cy Young Award winner in Los Angeles is looking increasingly complicated. In fact, a new report suggests the Dodgers might not even be one of the final two teams standing when the bidding reaches its conclusion.

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According to ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, the Skubal sweepstakes could ultimately become a battle between the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. That would leave Los Angeles on the outside looking in, despite its interest in bringing back the star left-hander.

Olney shared the following on November 18:

“The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays.”

That is an expectation from people involved in negotiations, not confirmation that the Dodgers have withdrawn or been eliminated. However, it represents an intriguing development in one of baseball’s biggest free-agent storylines.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mets and Blue Jays Emerge as Tarik Skubal Free Agency Favorites

The Mets have long been viewed as a serious contender for Skubal, and owner Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend makes New York an obvious destination. According to MLB.com’s November 18 free-agency report, Skubal met with the Mets on Monday before meeting with the Dodgers and Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Toronto’s involvement makes the situation particularly interesting. The Blue Jays are aggressively exploring ways to strengthen their roster, and landing one of baseball’s premier starting pitchers would certainly qualify as a major addition.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Skubal’s next contract could come together sooner rather than later, although MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi suggested a deal might not happen before the weekend ends.

The San Diego Padres have also been identified as an interested club, with a meeting expected. That means the race remains open, even if some involved believe New York and Toronto will ultimately emerge as the finalists.

Why the Dodgers Could Lose Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles clearly wants Skubal back, and Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes confirmed the organization’s interest during the General Managers Meetings earlier this month. However, the biggest obstacle might be the structure of the contract Skubal is seeking.

According to MLB.com, the Dodgers would reportedly prefer a shorter-term agreement, while Skubal is seeking a long-term contract. That difference could become significant if the Mets and Blue Jays are willing to make longer financial commitments.

Skubal certainly has the résumé to command a historic deal. During the 2026 season, he went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings while pitching for Detroit and Los Angeles.

The Dodgers acquired him knowing he could depart in free agency, and they received outstanding production following the trade. Still, surrendering three prospects for a short-term rental would sting considerably more if Skubal signs elsewhere.

What This Means for the Detroit Tigers

Detroit fans have watched Skubal begin his free-agent meetings with some of baseball’s wealthiest organizations. Although the Tigers have not been publicly identified among the leading bidders, interest in their former ace continues to generate plenty of discussion.

The Tigers previously explored extending Skubal before sending him to Los Angeles, but the left-hander ultimately reached the open market. Now, his next contract could establish a new financial benchmark for starting pitchers.

For Detroit, there is also the possibility that Skubal could return to the American League if Toronto wins the bidding. The Tigers would then potentially have to face their former ace as an opponent rather than watching him pitch in the National League.

As for the Dodgers, nothing has been decided just yet. But if Olney’s reporting proves accurate, the team that made the blockbuster move to acquire Skubal just a few months ago could soon watch him sign with either the Mets or Blue Jays.

And that would be one expensive rental.