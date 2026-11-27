Former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has landed an absolutely massive payday with the New York Mets, and new details surrounding his reported contract have emerged. MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the financial breakdown of Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million agreement on Friday evening, including a substantial signing bonus, deferred payments and a full no-trade clause.

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Tarik Skubal’s $450 Million Contract Details

According to Jon Heyman, Skubal’s agreement with the Mets includes a $45 million signing bonus, with $40 million payable upon approval of the contract. The left-hander is also set to earn an annual salary of $45 million from 2027 through 2035, with a portion of that money deferred each year.

Here is the complete breakdown of Skubal’s reported contract:

Contract detail Terms Contract length 9 years Total value $450 million Average annual value $50 million Signing bonus $45 million Signing bonus paid upon approval $40 million Annual salary (2027–2035) $45 million Annual deferred payments $2,777,778 No-trade clause Full Additional perk Option to lease a luxury suite for every regular-season and postseason game

The full no-trade clause gives Skubal considerable control over his future in New York. The luxury suite provision is another interesting detail in a contract that already carries an eye-popping financial commitment.

A Record-Breaking Payday for the Former Tigers Ace

The Mets officially announced Skubal’s signing on Wednesday, making him the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history. His $450 million deal surpasses the previous record of $325 million set by Yoshinobu Yamamoto when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although the Tigers were once mentioned among the potential contenders to sign Skubal, Detroit has since shifted its attention toward finding a potential replacement for its former ace.

For Tigers fans who spent years wondering what it would cost to keep Skubal in Detroit long-term, they now have their answer. And it’s a staggering one.