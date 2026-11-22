The Detroit Tigers will not be getting starting pitcher Tarik Skubal back in free agency. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Sunday, “Tarik Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets. @JonHeyman was first on the agreement.”

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The Mets have not confirmed the deal, according to MLB.com. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the contract includes a $45 million signing bonus and a full no-trade clause, with no opt-outs.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers in the fifth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tarik Skubal Had a Solid Year in 2026

Skubal pitched for both the Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season. In 26 games, he went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA. In 158.2 innings pitched, he gave up 126 hits and 52 runs. Skubal also walked 27 batters and struck out 186. His WHIP was 0.96.

If the deal goes through, Skubal can form a one-two punch with Nolan McLean in New York. It makes the Mets serious players in the National League.