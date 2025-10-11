fb
Tarik Skubal Sets MLB Playoff Record in Game 5 of ALDS

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal etched his name into postseason history on Friday night, setting an MLB Playoff record with seven consecutive strikeouts in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners.

Skubal was nothing short of dominant early, striking out 10 Mariners through four innings without issuing a single walk. The left-hander’s fastball command and devastating off-speed mix left Seattle’s lineup completely overmatched during one of the most electric starts of his career.

Despite Skubal’s brilliance, the Tigers trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning at the time of this article. Still, his record-breaking performance has already secured its place in MLB lore, another reminder that when Skubal takes the mound, history can happen at any moment.

Stat line (through 4 innings): 10 K, 0 BB, 2 H, 1 ER.

