Skubal Sounds Off as MLBPA Prepares for Major Labor Fight

Tarik Skubal doesn’t hand out praise lightly, especially when it comes to labor battles that could shape the future of Major League Baseball.

So when the Detroit Tigers ace says new MLB Players Association leader Bruce Meyer has his “respect for life,” it carries real weight.

A Unanimous Vote at a Critical Moment

Just days after former MLBPA executive director Tony Clark resigned, the players moved quickly — and decisively.

On Feb. 18, a group of 72 players, including the eight-member executive subcommittee and representatives from all 30 teams, unanimously voted Bruce Meyer as the interim executive director of the MLBPA.

For Skubal, the decision felt obvious.

“We have a ton of faith in him as a lawyer to negotiate these types of things and to be in that room,” Skubal said via the Detroit Free Press. “What I’ve experienced in years past, he’s going to do the best he can to get us the best deal possible, and as a player, that’s all you can really ask for.”

Why Skubal Trusts Meyer So Deeply

Skubal’s confidence isn’t theoretical, it’s personal.

Earlier this month, Meyer stood beside Skubal in a historic arbitration hearing against the Tigers, personally addressing a three-arbitrator panel in a case that shattered precedent.

Skubal ultimately won, securing a $32 million salary for the 2026 season, the highest ever awarded to an arbitration-eligible player in MLB history.

“It was him showing that he’s got our back,” Skubal said.

Had Skubal lost, he would have received the Tigers’ proposed $19 million figure. Instead, Meyer’s advocacy helped swing a decision that rewrote arbitration history.

“For a player to come out on the winning side was great,” Skubal said. “For him to come in and speak personally, that experience, he’s earned my respect for life with what he said and how he conveyed it.”

Preparing for a Looming Labor Fight

Meyer steps into leadership at a tense moment. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, 2026, and owners are already pushing for a salary cap — something the union strongly opposes.

A lockout is widely expected.

Still, Skubal believes the rapid response to Clark’s resignation only strengthened the players’ position.

“Being able to come to a decision and hearing the voices of everybody in the room and valuing everybody’s opinion,” Skubal said, “and then explaining why things are the way they are, I think that’s only going to make us strong.”

Skubal at the Center of It All

Skubal isn’t just watching from the sidelines. He serves on the MLBPA executive subcommittee alongside players like Marcus Semien, Chris Bassitt, Paul Skenes, and Cedric Mullins, giving him a direct voice in shaping what comes next.

And with Meyer now leading negotiations, Skubal is fully on board.