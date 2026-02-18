Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Sends Strong Message Following Tony Clark Breaking News

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is used to carrying weight, on the mound and off it.

So when major news broke involving the MLB Players Association, Skubal wasn’t just watching from the sidelines. As one of eight players serving on the MLBPA executive subcommittee, the reigning two-time American League Cy Young winner found himself at the center of a pivotal moment for the union.

On Tuesday, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark resigned from his position, less than a year before the current collective bargaining agreement expires. The timing immediately raised questions across the sport — and Skubal addressed the situation head-on while speaking at Tigers spring training in Lakeland.

“It’s tough, obviously, the stuff that I’ve seen so far, but it doesn’t really change the state of the union,” Skubal said via the Detroit Free Press. “I think we’re still as strong as ever. The union has always been about the players, and it’s up to us to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Skubal’s Role Inside the Union

Skubal has been part of the MLBPA executive subcommittee since December 2024, joining a group of high-profile players tasked with helping guide the union during a critical stretch in labor relations.

Clark’s resignation comes just months before formal negotiations are expected to intensify ahead of the next CBA — making leadership stability a central topic across the league. Despite the uncertainty, Skubal made it clear he believes the union’s foundation remains intact.

Respect for Tony Clark

Clark, who became the first former MLB player to serve as executive director of the MLBPA in 2013, stepped down following an internal investigation. He previously spent seven seasons with the Detroit Tigers during his 15-year major league career.

Skubal acknowledged the difficulty of the moment — and the respect he still holds for Clark.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Skubal said. “Moving on is a tough decision, and resigning is a tough thing all the way around, but as far as what I can share with you guys about it, I don’t know what I’m allowed to share, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

What Comes Next for the MLBPA

In the immediate aftermath of Clark’s resignation, the MLBPA confirmed that preparations for collective bargaining remain ongoing. Deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is widely viewed as the top candidate to step in on an interim basis.

For Skubal, however, the focus remains on the players themselves — and the responsibility they carry moving forward.

His message was simple, steady, and confident: the union’s strength hasn’t changed — because its core hasn’t changed.