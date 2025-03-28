Tarik Skubal Pens Letter To Detroit Tigers Fans Prior To Taking Mound On Opening Day

Tarik Skubal was not himself during tonight's game. Find out his message for Tigers' fans prior to Opening Day.

As the Detroit Tigers kicked off the 2025 season under the bright lights of Dodger Stadium, their ace Tarik Skubal took the mound with the weight of expectations on his shoulders—and a message in his heart.

One day before his Opening Day start, Skubal shared a powerful letter addressed to the city of Detroit and its fans, reminding them of the grit, pride, and determination that bond player and city alike.

“Dear Detroit,” – Tarik Skubal’s Full Letter

Even though I’m from a small town in Arizona, we have a lot more in common than you might think. As I’ve learned more about our city, it’s clear that Detroit has faced its fair share of adversity, which has at times put its future in question. For me… I only had one offer to play Division I baseball, some pretty difficult injuries, and other setbacks that made my future feel uncertain. But this city is resilient and this team is resilient. The adversity we face makes the eventual greatness even more rewarding. From a 0.2% chance of making the postseason to hosting playoff games at Comerica Park. From a ninth-round pick to unanimous Cy Young winner. From a city in crisis to one of the greatest renaissance stories in America. We are all overcoming the odds. You believe in us, and we all believe in you. Detroit is a sports town and a slept-on city. You don’t understand this place or the people in it unless you’ve been here. The grit and the grind. The hustle and the attitude. The culture and authenticity. But also, a community where neighbors take care of each other and lift each other up. I felt it more than ever at the end of last season—the way you all showed up and created an electric atmosphere made me feel so proud to be a part of this community. It’s a new era of Tigers baseball, and we’re building something different. A new standard has been set, and we’re about to clock in like the blue-collar people of this city. So, say what you want about us… about Detroit… we have unfinished business, so… let’s run it back.

A Tough Outing, But the Message Remains

Skubal’s Opening Day performance didn’t go according to plan. The left-hander allowed four earned runs on six hits—including two home runs—over five innings in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. But his message to Detroit is what truly set the tone for the season.

With his letter, Skubal reminded fans that the Tigers’ mission goes beyond a single game. It’s about a shared identity, a commitment to keep fighting, and an understanding that adversity only makes the journey more meaningful.