Tarik Skubal pitched well in 2nd rehab start with West Michigan Whitecaps

While the Detroit Tigers were taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park Friday night, pitcher Tarik Skubal was in the midst of his second rehabilitation assignment with the West Michigan Whitecaps, Detroit's High-A affiliate.

Tarik Skubal hasn't played an MLB game in nearly a year

Skubal hasn't seen action with the Tigers in nearly a full calendar year after undergoing flexor tendon surgery last August.

Friday night was his second rehabilitation assignment; his first was very optimistic as he gave up just one hit.

His second rehabilitation start went well

Friday night was another positive outing on the mound for Skubal, who threw 46 pitches in three innings, 35 of them being strikes.

“It felt good. Some two-strike execution could have been better, but physically, I felt good,” Skubal said after the game.” That is what matters. Last start was pretty efficient. I would love to do that (every time). That is some (Greg) Maddux stuff. But I felt good for three innings.”

“I haven’t been able to go out and play in 9-10 months, going out and attacking guys, getting the adrenaline going, that’s what I’ve been focusing on, along with pitch execution.”

“Hopefully this is the last one, hopefully, I can play the rest of my career and be healthy. That’s the goal.”

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers would love to get Tarik Skubal back soon

Thankfully, both of Skubal's rehab starts withe the Whitecaps have gone well, and are hopefully the first steps toward a return to the mound with the big club.

While it wasn't confirmed, a logical next stop for Skubal would be with the Triple-A Toledo affiliate Toledo Mud Hens before returning eventually to the Tigers active roster.