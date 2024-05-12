Tarik Skubal Reaches Career High In Tigers Win over Astros

Tarik Skubal Reaches Career High

Tarik Skubal continues to demonstrate his prowess on the mound for the Detroit Tigers, delivering his fifth consecutive quality start. Under the watchful eyes of Tigers fans, Skubal took the mound against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park and showcased his growing command of the game.

A Milestone Achievement

During the game, Skubal achieved a personal milestone by throwing the first 100-mph pitches of his MLB career. This feat occurred during a crucial second inning, where he delivered both a four-seam fastball and a sinker, each clocking in at 100 mph.

“Was it a legit one?” Skubal asked. “I saw 99.9 on the board. I’ll be interested to read my reports tomorrow to see if it was a legit 100.”

“I’ve always joked about it, just doing it once in my career,” Skubal said. “It’s not the only thing I think about, obviously. I’m trying to elevate a fastball there. But I think it’s pretty cool.”

This performance not only highlighted his physical capability but also his potential to leave a significant mark in the Tigers’ pitching legacy.

The Game’s Turning Point

Despite not having his most dominant outing, Skubal effectively managed the Astros’ lineup before the Tigers blew the game open with a seven-run inning. His ability to maintain control early in the game set the stage for the Tigers’ offensive explosion, ensuring a comfortable lead that eased the pressure off the pitching staff.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Tarik Skubal delivered his fifth straight quality start, showcasing his consistency and potential as a leading pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. He recorded the first 100-mph pitches of his career, marking a significant milestone in his development and a memorable moment in the game. Despite facing heavy expectations, Skubal demonstrated resilience and control, particularly in the critical early innings of the game.

Bottom Line

The standing ovation Skubal received as he walked off the field was a testament to his performance and the high hopes placed upon him. As he continues to develop and refine his skills, the potential for Skubal to follow in the footsteps of Tigers’ legends like Justin Verlander becomes increasingly apparent. His ability to deliver under pressure and achieve new career highs not only excites fans but also cements his role as a key player in the Tigers’ future success.