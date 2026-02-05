Tarik Skubal Has Perfect Reaction to Detroit Tigers Record-Breaking Signing

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal didn’t need many words to say exactly how he felt about the franchise’s latest blockbuster move.

Shortly after news broke that the Tigers had agreed to a record-setting contract with left-hander Framber Valdez, Skubal shared a simple but telling Instagram story. The post featured Valdez in his Astros uniform with the words “Dinners on You @Framber_Valdez_Pinales” below the graphic, a clear nod that Skubal was fully tuned in and fully on board.

For Tigers fans, the message landed loud and clear: Skubal knows exactly what Detroit just did.

A Statement Move — And Skubal Knows It

Detroit’s signing of Valdez marked a major shift in how the organization is operating. The deal gives Valdez the highest average annual value ever for a left-handed pitcher, while also setting a new benchmark for a Latin American pitcher.

For Skubal, a two-time Cy Young winner himself, the move signals that the Tigers aren’t just building for the future anymore. They’re pushing to win right now.

Detroit suddenly boasts one of the most intimidating left-handed duos in baseball, pairing Skubal’s elite swing-and-miss stuff with Valdez’s durability and postseason pedigree.

Rotation Goes From Strength to Weapon

The Tigers already viewed Skubal as the anchor of their rotation. Adding Valdez turns that strength into a legitimate weapon.

It also sends a message inside the clubhouse: the front office is backing its ace. Skubal’s reaction wasn’t flashy or dramatic, and that’s what made it perfect. It was calm, confident, and spoke volumes about where this team believes it’s headed.

Detroit hasn’t made many moves like this in recent years. This one felt different. And Skubal clearly knows it.