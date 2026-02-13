Tarik Skubal Gets Goosebumps Talking About Justin Verlander’s Return

Tarik Skubal didn’t pretend this was just another roster move.

He didn’t downplay it.

He didn’t act unfazed.

And he definitely didn’t try to sound cool.

Instead, the Detroit Tigers’ ace said exactly what was on his mind, and it sounded a lot like a kid meeting his hero.

“Giddy as a Kid”

When Skubal found out Justin Verlander was returning to Detroit, the reaction was immediate and emotional.

He admitted he felt “giddy as a kid” just thinking about the idea of sharing a clubhouse and a rotation with the pitcher he grew up idolizing.

“If you would have told me 10 years ago that I’m going to be locker mates with Justin Verlander and we’re going to be in the same rotation, I would have called you crazy,” “It’s pretty special.”

That’s not something you often hear from the reigning face of a franchise. Skubal is already a Cy Young winner. He’s already the Tigers’ ace. And yet, this moment clearly hits different.

A Childhood Idol Becomes a Teammate

Skubal didn’t shy away from calling Verlander what he is to him — a hero.

“I’m getting the goosebumps again. It’s like a hero,” Skubal said. “You look up to a guy who was playing when you were in high school, watching him win an MVP, watching him chase a Triple Crown. You put him on a pedestal way higher than everybody else. Then you get to share a clubhouse. It’s really cool.”

That line alone explains why this reunion matters beyond ticket sales or headlines. This isn’t just about nostalgia for fans. It’s personal for the players who grew up watching Verlander define an era of Tigers baseball.

Locker Neighbors in Lakeland

Skubal also joked about the surreal nature of the moment down in Lakeland, Florida, where TigerTown has undergone massive renovations since Verlander’s last spring there.

“I was joking. I go, ‘JV, you need a tour of this place?’ I’m just messing around,” Skubal said. “He was actually serious about it.”

Even that small exchange captures the generational overlap happening in Detroit right now — the past and present literally walking through the same facilities together.

Presence Matters

Skubal knows Verlander’s impact won’t just come every fifth day.

“We’re going to spend more time with these guys than our families,” Skubal said. “All the baseball stuff just kind of happens naturally. He’s gonna have an impact on a lot of guys here just with his presence, for sure.”

That might be the most telling quote of all. Verlander doesn’t need to say much. He doesn’t need to force leadership. Just being there changes the room.

The Bottom Line

Tarik Skubal is already one of the best pitchers in baseball.

And yet, he sounds like a fan again.

The goosebumps.

The disbelief.

The joy.

That’s what Justin Verlander’s return has sparked inside the Tigers’ clubhouse — starting with the guy currently leading the rotation. If this is how Detroit’s ace feels, imagine how the rest of the team is processing it.