Tarik Skubal Reacts To Justin Verlander Signing With Detroit Tigers

It didn’t take long for Detroit’s ace to react to the biggest Tigers news of the offseason.

Just minutes after the Detroit Tigers announced they had signed Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season, left-hander Tarik Skubal took to social media with a perfectly timed response.

Skubal posted a GIF of Justin Verlander himself throwing his arms into the air in celebration, a familiar sight for Tigers fans who watched Verlander dominate in Detroit for more than a decade. No caption was needed. The message was loud and clear.

A Reaction Tigers Fans Loved

Skubal’s post immediately caught the attention of Tigers fans, many of whom viewed it as a stamp of approval from the team’s current ace.

The timing mattered. The signing was announced, and Skubal reacted almost instantly, a subtle but telling sign that Verlander’s return resonated inside the clubhouse as much as it did with the fanbase.

Why Verlander’s Return Matters to Skubal

For Skubal, who enters 2026 as the best left-handed pitcher in baseball, Verlander’s return is about far more than nostalgia.

Verlander brings:

Championship experience

Elite preparation habits

Two decades of pitching knowledge

A track record of durability and reinvention

Even at 42 years old, Verlander showed last season he can still contribute, logging 152 innings with a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts across 29 starts in 2025.

Having that presence in the rotation and in the clubhouse only raises the ceiling for a staff led by Skubal.

A Statement Move by Detroit

Skubal’s reaction also reflects what this signing represents for the Tigers as a whole.

This wasn’t a symbolic reunion.

It was a statement.

Detroit believes it can compete in 2026, and bringing Verlander back signals a commitment to winning now while helping guide the next generation of Tigers pitchers.

Past and Present Collide

Verlander’s return bridges two eras of Tigers baseball, the dominant teams of the 2000s and early 2010s and the rising core led by Skubal today.

And if Skubal’s reaction is any indication, the Tigers’ clubhouse is fully on board with the move.