Tarik Skubal Sends Honest Message About His Recovery Timeline

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is attacking his rehab process aggressively, but he is not ready to put a return date on the calendar just yet.

Speaking about his recovery timeline via the Detroit News, Skubal made it clear that while he is motivated to return quickly, he understands the uncertainty that comes with recovering from surgery.

“I’m not going to guarantee that I’m going to be back in however many weeks or months,” Skubal said. “I’m going to work my ass off to get there. I’d love to sit here and say I want to be back by this date. I just don’t know that. A lot of things could happen.”

It was an honest and realistic response from the Tigers’ ace, who recently underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery to remove a loose body.

Tarik Skubal remains focused on the long term

There has been growing optimism surrounding Skubal’s recovery after reports surfaced that he was already playing catch shortly after surgery. Some early projections even suggested a possible return in as little as six weeks.

Still, Skubal appears determined not to rush the process or create expectations he may not be able to meet.

That mindset likely comes as a relief to the Tigers organization.

Detroit understands how valuable Skubal is, both for the current season and the franchise’s future. The last thing anyone wants is for the left-hander to return before he is fully ready.

Tigers rotation still revolves around Tarik Skubal

Before the injury, Skubal was once again pitching like one of the best starters in baseball. His dominance at the top of Detroit’s rotation has become one of the biggest reasons the Tigers remain in contention.

While fans are understandably eager to see him back on the mound, Skubal’s comments were a reminder that recovery timelines are rarely linear.

For now, the focus remains simple.

Keep progressing. Keep building strength. And make sure the ace returns healthy when the time is right.