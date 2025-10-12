Tarik Skubal Reflects on Heartbreaking Game 5 Loss vs. Mariners

When Tarik Skubal walked off the mound in the sixth inning of Game 5 of the ALDS, emotion poured out of him. The Detroit Tigers’ ace had just fired three straight fastballs past Cal Raleigh, the final one clocking in at nearly 101 mph. His roar and fist pump weren’t just a celebration; they were a release. It was the look of a pitcher who gave everything he had.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. The Tigers’ season came to an end after a grueling 15-inning, 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

A Dominant Outing from Detroit’s Ace

Skubal was nothing short of spectacular. In six innings, he struck out 13 Mariners, walked none, and allowed just two hits. His performance set a Major League Baseball postseason record with seven consecutive strikeouts, a feat that will live in October lore.

But for Skubal, the stats didn’t matter.

“It doesn’t really matter,” he said postgame via the Detroit Free Press. “We lost. I don’t really want to talk about myself right now, to be honest.”

The 2024 AL Cy Young winner, and likely 2025 frontrunner, has made a name for himself as one of the fiercest competitors in the sport. Yet even in a record-breaking performance, his focus remained squarely on the team.

‘It’s Meant to Hurt’ — The Pain of Falling Short

When Skubal left the game, the Tigers held a 2-1 lead, just nine outs away from the ALCS. The bullpen couldn’t hold it, and the Tigers’ bats went cold. After the game, Skubal’s words carried the quiet frustration of a player who knows he did everything possible.

“It’s tough,” Skubal admitted. “It’s meant to sting. It’s meant to hurt.”

He threw 99 pitches and displayed his trademark fire with every fastball. But as he sat in the dugout, watching the season slip away, he could only think about what comes next.

Turning Pain Into Motivation

Skubal wasn’t about to let the loss define him. Instead, he spoke like a man determined to make sure it never happens again.

“It will hurt for a little bit, and then you got to rechannel that into motivation to make yourself never want to feel that feeling again,” Skubal said. “That’s what motivates me, trying to win a World Series. Being on a team that’s playing late into October, that’s the motivation for me. I just want to win. Obviously, we fell short this year, but we’ll be back. I’m confident in that.”

Those words, and that mindset, are exactly what Tigers fans have come to love about Skubal. He doesn’t just want to be great; he wants to be the reason Detroit raises another banner at Comerica Park next season.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers may have been eliminated, but Tarik Skubal proved once again why he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball. His passion, leadership, and drive are setting the standard for this young Tigers team.

Game 5 might have ended in heartbreak, but for Skubal, it’s just the beginning of something bigger. The question is, will that “something bigger” be with the Detroit Tigers? That is a discussion for another day.