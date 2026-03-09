Tarik Skubal Makes Final Decision on Team USA Future

The Tarik Skubal experience with Team USA will officially come to an end after one start.

According to Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, the Detroit Tigers ace will return to Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida after the United States’ game against Mexico. Skubal will not pitch again in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The decision finalizes what Skubal himself described over the weekend as “one of the tougher decisions I’ve made in my career.”

Skubal Sticks With Original Plan

Before the tournament began, Skubal made it clear he would only make one start for Team USA before returning to Tigers camp to continue preparing for the MLB season.

He delivered that start Saturday in Houston, helping the United States to a 9–1 victory over Great Britain.

Skubal threw three innings, allowing one run while striking out five hitters in a sharp outing that showed why he’s widely considered one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.

Emotions Nearly Changed the Plan

After the start, however, Skubal admitted the experience of pitching for his country made the decision harder than expected.

The atmosphere inside the stadium, the energy of the tournament, and the camaraderie inside the clubhouse caused him to briefly reconsider returning to Detroit.

“I didn’t expect these types of emotions to run through my brain or my thoughts to differ,” Skubal said after the outing. “I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp. Things have changed, obviously.”

He even contacted Tigers officials and his agent, Scott Boras, to discuss whether there was a path to pitch again in the tournament.

Ultimately, the original plan held.

Why the Decision Matters for Detroit

For the Detroit Tigers, protecting Skubal’s health was always a major priority.

The 29-year-old left-hander is entering the final season before free agency, where he is expected to command one of the largest contracts ever given to a starting pitcher.

He’s also coming off a dominant 2025 campaign that included 241 strikeouts and an American League-best 2.21 ERA.

With legitimate American League pennant aspirations, Detroit needs its ace fully prepared for the season ahead.

One Memorable Start

Skubal may have only made one start in the tournament, but it was enough to leave a strong impression.

He got to represent his country, pitch in a packed stadium, and remind the baseball world why he’s considered one of the most dominant arms in the game.

Now, the focus shifts back to Lakeland — and preparing for what could be a historic season in Detroit.