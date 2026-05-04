Rain Forces Tigers to Change Tarik Skubal Start Time

The Detroit Tigers are making a small but important adjustment ahead of Monday night’s matchup, with weather forcing a change to Tarik Skubal’s scheduled start.

As noted by the Detroit Free Press, with rain expected later in the evening, the Tigers have moved first pitch against the Boston Red Sox up to 6:10 p.m. at Comerica Park. The original start time had been set for 6:40 p.m.

Tarik Skubal Start Time Shifted Due to Forecast

The Tarik Skubal start time change is a proactive move by the Tigers to stay ahead of incoming weather expected to hit Detroit later Monday night.

Rain is projected to arrive around 10 p.m., which could have impacted the latter innings if the game had remained at its original start time. By pushing things up 30 minutes, the Tigers are aiming to avoid delays and keep the game on schedule.

Skubal, the reigning two time American League Cy Young winner, will still take the ball as planned.

UPDATE:

According to a report from Jon Heyman, Tarik Skubal has been scratched from tonight’s game.

Tigers Looking to Stay on Track

The start time adjustment comes as Detroit enters the series with an 18-17 record through its first 35 games.

With the team hovering above the .500 mark, every game carries added importance, especially against a Boston club that can challenge both pitching depth and bullpen stability.

What Fans Need to Know at Comerica Park

Despite the earlier start, fan entry times will remain unchanged.

Gates at Comerica Park will still open at 5 p.m., while those with premium access can enter beginning at 4:30 p.m. The adjustment is strictly tied to first pitch, allowing fans to plan accordingly without major disruption.

A Small Change With Big Importance

The start time shift may seem minor, but it reflects the Tigers’ focus on controlling what they can in a long season.

Avoiding a weather delay, especially in a game featuring the team’s ace, could make a meaningful difference. For Detroit, the goal is simple. Get the game in cleanly and do whatever it takes to get a win.