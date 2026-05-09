A.J. Hinch Shares Positive News on Tarik Skubal Recovery

The Detroit Tigers finally received encouraging news regarding ace Tarik Skubal.

After days of uncertainty surrounding his elbow injury, manager A.J. Hinch revealed Friday that Skubal’s surgery went well and that early reports have been overwhelmingly positive as the left-hander begins the recovery process.

Tarik Skubal Surgery Successfully Completed

According to the Tigers, Skubal underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to remove a loose body, specifically a bone chip, from his left elbow.

The procedure was performed by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

“I know there’s a lot of attention around Tarik and the procedure,” Hinch said Friday via the Detroit Free Press. “All reports are positive and optimistic.”

That alone represents a major relief for Detroit after fears initially surfaced during Skubal’s last outing against Atlanta.

Tigers Refusing to Rush Return Timeline

Naturally, the next question everyone wants answered is simple: When will Tarik Skubal return?

Right now, the Tigers are intentionally avoiding putting any official timetable on the reigning two-time American League Cy Young winner.

“Everyone is going to want to talk about a timeline,” Hinch said. “Everyone is racing to a lot of people that are throwing out timelines. The reality is, the most important step for him is the one that’s right in front of him.”

That cautious approach makes sense.

Detroit understands the importance of getting this process right, especially with Skubal expected to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

Rehab Process Begins in Lakeland

For now, Skubal’s immediate focus shifts toward rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old will recover in Lakeland, Florida, home of the Tigers’ spring training complex, where the organization will closely monitor his progress before determining when he can resume throwing.

“He will not resume throwing in the next few days,” Hinch said. “I don’t know when that day is going to be, but that next step of rehab is the one that we’re going to focus on – not some random date in the future that simply would be a guess at this point.”

The Tigers clearly want to avoid unnecessary speculation.

No Structural Damage Provides Huge Relief

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Friday’s update involved what doctors did not find.

According to Hinch, there was no additional structural damage discovered in Skubal’s elbow beyond the loose body that was removed during surgery.

“That sets him on the road to rehab, which is next,” Hinch said. “I don’t know what that means.”

Even with the uncertainty surrounding the timeline, the absence of major structural damage dramatically changes the tone surrounding Skubal’s outlook.

Tigers Still Trying to Stay Afloat

While Skubal begins his recovery, the Tigers continue trying to navigate a season suddenly filled with pitching chaos.

Detroit is already dealing with injuries to Justin Verlander, Casey Mize, Troy Melton, and others, while Framber Valdez is currently serving a suspension. That reality has forced A.J. Hinch and the coaching staff into constant rotation adjustments.

Still, Friday’s update gave the organization something it desperately needed.

A reason for optimism.