Tarik Skubal Confirms His Exact Plan for Team USA

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has made it clear: representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic is an honor, but his priority remains the Tigers’ 2026 season.

Speaking from spring training in Lakeland, Skubal confirmed he plans to make just one start for Team USA next month before returning to camp to continue his normal buildup toward Opening Day.

“I am trying to do both things,” Skubal said via the Detroit News. “I am going to pitch for Team USA (in the World Baseball Classic), but also I understand I really need to be here with these guys and get ready for the season. It’s the best of both worlds in that aspect, and I’m grateful that they took me in that capacity.”

One Start, Then Back to Detroit

After throwing two scoreless innings in his spring debut against the Minnesota Twins, Skubal confirmed his WBC role will be limited by design.

“I might stick around for a few games,” Skubal said. “I haven’t determined what games I’m going to watch. If they go to the finals I’m going to try to lobby to go watch and be with the guys. But I’m only going to make one start and then getting back to here.”

The Tigers left-hander is expected to make another spring training start this weekend before departing for Miami.

Protecting His Spring Routine

Skubal emphasized that his decision to be “one and done” with Team USA is about maintaining consistency, not accelerating his workload.

“The whole point of me doing the WBC is to make sure I can stay on the normal workload of a spring training regimen,” Skubal said. “Everything is going to stay the same. I’m not ramping up earlier than I need to. I don’t want that narrative out there.”

He added that his focus remains unchanged.

“I’m treating it as, I’m going to Team USA, making a start there and then coming back to Lakeland and getting ready to throw opening day.”

Big Picture for the Tigers

For Detroit, the approach is reassuring. Skubal enters 2026 as the reigning two-time American League Cy Young winner and the unquestioned anchor of the Tigers’ rotation. The team’s careful handling of his WBC involvement reflects just how central he is to their postseason aspirations.

Team USA gets a star for a moment. The Tigers get their ace for the long haul.