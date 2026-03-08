Tarik Skubal Says He May Alter Original Plan for WBC

When Tarik Skubal arrived to pitch for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, the plan seemed simple.

Make one start. Represent the United States. Then head back to Tigers camp and continue preparing for the MLB season.

Now? That plan might be changing.

After making his Team USA debut during a 9–1 victory over Great Britain in Houston, Skubal admitted that the experience may have shifted his thinking about leaving the tournament.

“This is gonna be one of the tougher decisions I’ve made in my career so far,” Skubal said after the game.

A Debut That Turned Heads

Skubal’s outing was exactly what fans have come to expect from one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers.

The Detroit Tigers ace threw three innings, allowing just one run, a leadoff homer to Nate Eaton on his very first pitch, before quickly settling in.

From there, he looked like the Cy Young winner the baseball world knows.

3 innings pitched

5 strikeouts

41 pitches

Fastball averaging just under 97 mph

Whiffs on about half of opposing swings

It was a short outing by design. The expectation was that Skubal would return immediately to Detroit Tigers camp afterward.

But the moment changed things.

The Atmosphere Changed His Mindset

Pitching in front of a packed stadium and inside the energized Team USA clubhouse sparked emotions Skubal didn’t expect.

“It just changes your perspective a little bit,” he said. “And how proud I am to be an American and go out there and pitch and compete.”

The experience also made him reflect on the bigger picture.

“Thinking about the people that make real sacrifices for me to play a kids’ game,” Skubal said. “So we’ll see.”

Conversations Still to Come

For now, Skubal hasn’t made a final decision.

He said he plans to talk with the Tigers organization, his agent, and his family before deciding whether to pitch again in the tournament.

“I’ll make a decision here in the next couple days,” Skubal explained.

Tigers manager A. J. Hinch acknowledged that emotions are running high after the outing.

“I don’t think anything’s been determined,” Hinch said. “I think he’s incredibly emotional about the experience. It’s a difficult time that weighs heavily on players because they want to do it all.”

Hinch said the two briefly spoke after the game and agreed to revisit the conversation once Skubal had time to process everything.

A Tough Career Decision

While Team USA would obviously love to keep Skubal in the tournament, the decision carries significant implications.

The 29-year-old left-hander is coming off a dominant 2025 season that included 241 strikeouts and an AL-best 2.21 ERA, and he is entering the final season before free agency.

In other words, every inning matters.

Even Skubal admits he isn’t ready to make the call yet.

“I’m not in the right headspace to make a decision right now,” he said.

Why It’s So Hard to Leave

If Skubal ultimately sticks with the original plan, he’ll still leave with something meaningful: the chance to pitch with “USA” across his chest.

But for now, the pull of the moment is strong.

His teammates have supported whatever decision he makes, but the atmosphere inside the clubhouse has clearly left an impression.

“When you get in these environments, and you get this team,” Skubal said, “it’s hard to walk away from that.”