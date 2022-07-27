Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal throws cup, nearly hits Tigers rookie Riley Greene [Video]

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was not happy after an error caused his fourth inning to take longer than he hoped and he took out his frustrations in the dugout, nearly taking out Riley Greene in the process.

The error happened in the top of the fourth inning with one on and one out with San Diego Padres MVP candidate Manny Machado at the plate.

As you will see in the video below, Machado fouled off a pitch from Skubal that Tigers’ first baseman Harold Castro should have easily caught. Unfortunately, Castro made a Little League error to give Machado another chance.

Check out this garbage.

The Padres ended up scoring two runs off Tarik Skubal following Castro’s error and the Tigers pitcher was not happy when he returned to the dugout.

In fact, Skubal reportedly chucked his cap, two water bottles, and a cup, which nearly hit rookie OF Riley Greene.

Fortunately, the Detroit Tigers were able to come back and win the game in walk-off fashion as Victor Reyes hit a double with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Tarik Skubal ended up pitching 6 innings while giving up just three hits and walking three while striking out just two Padres hitters.

The Tigers are now 40-59 on the season.

