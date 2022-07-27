Tarik Skubal throws cup, nearly hits Tigers rookie Riley Greene [Video]

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was not happy after an error caused his fourth inning to take longer than he hoped and he took out his frustrations in the dugout, nearly taking out Riley Greene in the process.

The error happened in the top of the fourth inning with one on and one out with San Diego Padres MVP candidate Manny Machado at the plate.

As you will see in the video below, Machado fouled off a pitch from Skubal that Tigers’ first baseman Harold Castro should have easily caught. Unfortunately, Castro made a Little League error to give Machado another chance.

Check out this garbage.

Few pitchers are hurt by their defense more than Tarik Skubal. For more context, this happened on pitch 7 or 8 to likely MVP candidate Manny Machado. The dropped catch led to 5 more pitches from Skubal and a walk. pic.twitter.com/0qGs70HVDt — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) July 27, 2022

Tarik Skubal throws cup, nearly hits Tigers rookie Riley Greene

The Padres ended up scoring two runs off Tarik Skubal following Castro’s error and the Tigers pitcher was not happy when he returned to the dugout.

In fact, Skubal reportedly chucked his cap, two water bottles, and a cup, which nearly hit rookie OF Riley Greene.

Correction: Skubal threw his cap, two water bottles and a cup. Riley Greene ducked out of the way on the cup throw. https://t.co/ZSQKHd72u7 — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 27, 2022

Fortunately, the Detroit Tigers were able to come back and win the game in walk-off fashion as Victor Reyes hit a double with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Tarik Skubal ended up pitching 6 innings while giving up just three hits and walking three while striking out just two Padres hitters.

The Tigers are now 40-59 on the season.

