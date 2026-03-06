Report: Detroit Tigers Have Not Made an Offer to Tarik Skubal

The future of Tarik Skubal in Detroit may still be wide open.

According to comments the ace left-hander made in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY Sports, the Detroit Tigers have not made any long-term contract offer to their superstar pitcher.

That includes this past offseason, when Skubal was eligible for salary arbitration.

“There is no offer,” Skubal told USA TODAY Sports. “And there won’t be an offer until the end of the season…. My focus is on playing baseball and winning this year. I’ll deal with the contract stuff at the end of the year, and then we’ll kind of see. And that’s fine. It’s their decision.”

A Massive Contract Could Be Coming

Skubal is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season, and the expectation around the league is that he could command one of the biggest contracts ever given to a pitcher.

Some insiders believe the deal could potentially set a new record for pitcher contracts, depending on how the next season unfolds.

The 29-year-old has already established himself as one of baseball’s elite starters and is widely considered a Cy Young-caliber arm every time he takes the mound.

Staying Focused on the Present

Despite the looming contract speculation, Skubal insists his mindset hasn’t changed.

“For the most part, I try to live in the moment,” he said. “And just appreciate where my feet are, and continue to strive to the best version of myself.”

For now, the Tigers’ ace is focused on one thing: winning games this season.

The contract discussions can wait.

But with free agency approaching and no extension talks underway, the situation is one many Tigers fans will be watching closely throughout the year.