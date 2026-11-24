Former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal landed the biggest contract of the MLB offseason on Sunday, agreeing to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. Now, new details have emerged about the negotiations, including how much money the Mets initially offered Skubal and which other teams were willing to spend big to acquire his services.

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According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Mets initially presented Skubal with a seven-year, $350 million contract offer on Friday. Just two days later, New York had increased its offer by two years and a staggering $100 million.

Interestingly, both offers carried an average annual value of $50 million. Rather than increasing Skubal’s annual salary, the Mets ultimately sweetened the deal by guaranteeing him an additional two seasons at that same remarkable rate.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Two Other Teams Made Massive Offers to Tarik Skubal

The Mets apparently weren’t the only organization willing to make an enormous financial commitment to the former Tigers ace. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres both reportedly made offers in the neighborhood of $400 million before Skubal ultimately landed in New York.

Those offers help illustrate just how competitive the market for Skubal became over the weekend. Even the Mets’ initial $350 million proposal, a staggering amount of money for a starting pitcher, ultimately wasn’t enough to secure his services.

For Tigers fans hoping Skubal would somehow return to Detroit, the latest details provide some perspective on the financial competition the organization was facing. However, the reported offers do not establish how much Detroit was willing to spend or whether the Tigers submitted a competitive final proposal.

Detroit Tigers Must Move Forward Without Skubal

With Skubal now headed to New York, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris faces the difficult task of constructing a starting rotation without one of baseball’s premier pitchers. Replacing Skubal’s production will be nearly impossible with one acquisition, putting even more pressure on Harris to make multiple impactful moves this offseason.

Whether or not the Tigers should have been willing to make a $450 million commitment to Skubal will be debated in Detroit for years to come. What is clear is that the bidding for his services reached extraordinary levels, and the Mets were ultimately willing to go further than anyone else whose offer has been reported.