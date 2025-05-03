Tarik Skubal viral video stats

Tarik Skubal’s Viral Stat Line Is Breaking Baseball Math

Tarik Skubal is rewriting the record books with a viral five-game stretch that ranks among the most dominant in MLB history. Here’s what it means for the Tigers.

The Tigers’ ace is in historic company after one of the most dominant five-game stretches we’ve seen in decades

Let’s just call it what it is—Tarik Skubal is pitching like a cheat code.

The Detroit Tigers dropped a stat on social media that might require you to sit down and grab a calculator. Over his last five starts, the reigning AL Cy Young winner has posted a stretch so dominant it’s legitimately hard to process:

30 IP, 0.90 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 1 walk.

Yes, you read that right. Thirty innings. Thirty-eight Ks. One walk. One.

That puts Skubal in rare air, joining only Zac Gallen (2023) and Corey Kluber (2018) as the only pitchers in MLB history to hit all four of those benchmarks across five consecutive starts. That’s not just elite—it’s historic.

So… How’s Skubal Doing in 2025?

Well, let’s take a peek:

StatValue
Record3–2
ERA2.21
WHIP0.98
Strikeouts48
Walks5
Innings Pitched40.2

And remember, this comes after winning the Cy Young in 2024, where he officially put the league on notice. This isn’t a hot start from an under-the-radar guy—this is a full-on encore performance from one of baseball’s most lethal arms.

Tigers Are Rolling Too

Oh, and here’s the kicker: Detroit has the best record in the American League right now at 21–12.

This team isn’t just winning—they’re doing it behind dominant pitching, clutch hitting, and a newfound swagger that starts every fifth day with Skubal on the mound.

He’s not just eating innings. He’s demoralizing lineups. He’s making hitters look silly. And he’s doing it while barely breaking a sweat.

What’s Next? Maybe Another Trophy.

If Tarik Skubal keeps this pace up—and honestly, who’s betting against him?—he might be staring down back-to-back Cy Young Awards. The control is elite. The swing-and-miss stuff is sharp. And the confidence? Sky-high.

For a guy who’s battled through injuries and quietly built his game, he’s now making a very loud case that he’s one of the best pitchers on the planet.

The Bottom Line

Tarik Skubal is dealing, folks. And the numbers say it better than we ever could. He’s making baseball history, lifting the Tigers to the top of the standings, and reminding everyone in the league that when he’s on, he’s nearly untouchable.

Detroit fans, enjoy the ride. Because you’ve got a bonafide ace on your hands.

