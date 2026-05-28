Tarik Skubal’s Live BP Changed the Tigers Outlook

Tarik Skubal’s rehab turned into Detroit’s biggest Tigers storyline on May 26, when he threw a live bullpen session against hitters that stretched nearly three innings, a more game-like step than anything in his recovery so far. For a club sitting at 21-34 and 10.5 games out in the AL Central, that Tarik Skubal session changed the tone from waiting on an open-ended recovery to tracking how soon the ace could realistically rejoin the Tigers rotation.

The shift matters because the early outlook carried real uncertainty. When Tarik Skubal was set for surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow, the expected recovery for that procedure was described at roughly two to three months, with no firm timetable attached.

The rehab updates started moving fast

Detroit got a much different signal a little more than a week after surgery, when Tarik Skubal had already started a throwing program. That quick progression cut into some of the uncertainty that surrounded the initial surgery news.

By May 21, Tarik Skubal had advanced to a multi-inning bullpen session built to simulate parts of a real start. He said he reached a target velocity that was relatively close to game speed in that setting, and he still expected to complete either a simulated game or rehab outing before coming off the injured list.

Why the live BP changed everything around the storyline

The live session on May 26 pushed the Tarik Skubal conversation forward because hitters were finally in the box. That is a more concrete checkpoint than bullpen work, and the outing covered nearly three innings, which gave Detroit a longer look at how his stuff held up in a setting closer to competition.

Tarik Skubal also looked sharp in that live bullpen session. That does not put him on the active roster yet, but it does narrow the focus to the next step instead of the old question of how long this absence might drag on.

The Tigers finally have a real return question to ask

Detroit still needs Tarik Skubal to clear the last boxes before activation, and his own rehab outline already pointed to a simulated game or rehab start first. The difference now is that the Tigers have moved from broad concern about surviving without him to watching whether that next outing comes soon enough to give the season some real runway.