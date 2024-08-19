Tarik Skubal’s Scooby-Doo Cleats: A Colorful Twist for Little League Classic





Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal wore custom Scooby-Doo-themed cleats during the MLB Players’ Weekend, specifically the Little League Classic against the New York Yankees on August 18, 2024. The cleats, a nod to his nickname “Skub,” were crafted by Stadium Custom Kicks and are designed to capture the fun spirit of the event, which the Tigers ultimately won 3-2.

Skubal, who boasts a 2.53 ERA over 24 starts this season, admitted he doesn’t typically go for custom apparel. “I don’t really do that,” he initially responded when asked about themed cleats. However, he embraced the Scooby-Doo theme quickly after the idea was proposed.

“They look great,” Tarik Skubal said regarding the cleats. “They’re cool.”

The design process began when Tigers’ clubhouse manager Dan Ross approached Skubal about participating in the Players’ Weekend celebration. Once Skubal settled on a Scooby-Doo theme, Stadium Custom Kicks brought the vision to life.

The cleats feature vibrant colors and designs, including a brown Nike “Swoosh” that mirrors Scooby-Doo’s fur patterns. A portrait of Scooby and Shaggy adorns the center, while bright teal and neon green hues on the heel evoke the iconic Mystery Machine.