Tarik Skubal’s Signed Jersey Gives MSU Center Carson Cooper a Boost

Detroit pitcher shows support for Spartan basketball with a signed jersey.
When a Cy Young winner roots for you, it carries a little extra weight.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal mailed a signed home jersey to Carson Cooper, Michigan State’s 7-foot Junior center, with a short note that read, “To Carson, Go Green!”.

Key Points

  • Cross-sport shout-out – Skubal has turned into an honorary Spartan in recent years, often tweeting during Big Ten games and sitting courtside when the MLB schedule allows.
  • Local pride – Both athletes represent Michigan on national stages: Skubal from the mound, Cooper in March headlines.
  • Fan crossover – Skubal attended Michigan State’s home game against Illinois last season.

Who’s who

PlayerRésumé Snapshot
Tarik Skubal2024 AL Cy Young, 8–2 record, 2.06 ERA. Signed thru 2025Earliest Arb Eligible: 2026, Earliest Free Agent: 2027
Carson CooperThe 6-foot-11 junior has appeared in 37 games this past season, averaging 5.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.6 blocks on 17.1 minutes per game.

Tarik Skubal has emerged as one of the top pitchers in MLB, winning the Cy Young award in 2024. He played college baseball at Seattle before joining the Tigers, where he quickly became a fan favorite. Carson Cooper is a junior center for the Spartans, contributing to the team’s success in the Big Ten.

Skubal’s gesture not only boosts Cooper’s morale but also fosters a sense of community between professional and collegiate sports in Michigan. This connection can enhance fan engagement and support for both teams, especially as the Spartans aim for a strong season.

Cooper will continue to focus on his performance as the Spartans gear up for upcoming games. Meanwhile, Skubal is expected to maintain his stellar pitching form as the Tigers push for postseason contention.

Stay updated on all Michigan State basketball news and join our community for discussions and insights.
AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

