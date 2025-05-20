Tashard Choice Says He Has to Be ‘Harder’ on Jahmyr Gibbs

New Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice says he’ll push Jahmyr Gibbs harder in 2025. Find out why their unique relationship is key to the Lions' backfield success.

The Detroit Lions didn’t bring in Tashard Choice to play nice. They brought him in to push one of the most dynamic backfields in football to even greater heights — and nobody will feel that more than Jahmyr Gibbs.

Choice, the former Texas Longhorns running backs coach, has a long history with Gibbs dating back to their days together at Georgia Tech. Now reunited in Detroit, Choice made one thing clear in his early media availability:

TL;DR

New Lions RB coach Tashard Choice pledges to coach Jahmyr Gibbs even harder.

pledges to coach even harder. Choice previously coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech and praised his intelligence and instincts.

Gibbs had 1,400+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in 2024.

David Montgomery is also expected to benefit from Choice’s demanding coaching style.

The Lions’ backfield could be even more dangerous under Choice and OC John Morton.

Why It Matters

Gibbs is fresh off a breakout 2024 season that saw him rack up over 1,400 rushing yards and 517 receiving yards, placing him among the top five at his position in both categories. His explosive dual-threat ability helped elevate Detroit to the top of the NFC North and into legitimate Super Bowl conversations.

But with success comes expectation — and Gibbs’ new coach isn’t letting him rest on what he’s already accomplished.

“You tell him something, he understands it; he gets it right now,” Choice said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “You don’t have to coach him over and over again on football stuff. It’s easy to him. So having the opportunity to get around him now coaching, I’m going to be harder on him even more.”

A Unique Relationship

Choice isn’t just any coach for Gibbs. He knows him personally, he’s helped shape his career, and he’s doing it again on a bigger stage.

“I tell him all day, like, ‘Zero, he can’t do anything right on the field, but Jahmyr Gibbs I love,’” Choice joked, referencing Gibbs’ jersey number.

This tough-love approach doesn’t just apply to Gibbs. Fellow back David Montgomery is also getting the same treatment.

“Same thing with David Montgomery. When they’re on the football field, they’re the player, not the person. I’m coaching them to get better.”

The Big Picture

The Lions’ running game — already one of the most dangerous in the NFL — may be getting even better. Gibbs is still just 23 years old. Montgomery is as dependable and physical as ever. And now they’ve got a coach who won’t accept anything less than elite production.

Detroit’s offense will have a new feel in 2025 under OC John Morton, but it’s clear they’ll continue to lean on their backs. With Tashard Choice demanding more out of Gibbs, fans should expect the second-year star to take his game to another level — even after one of the best sophomore seasons in franchise history.

The Bottom Line

Tashard Choice knows what kind of weapon Jahmyr Gibbs can be — and he’s not going to let him coast. Expect harder coaching, sharper details, and an even more explosive version of Gibbs in 2025.