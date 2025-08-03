Tate Ratledge Brings the Boom in Training Camp Block on Hutchinson

Training camp is about iron sharpening iron, and on Day 9 of Detroit Lions camp, rookie Tate Ratledge proved he’s got the edge to hang with the big boys.

According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, the biggest hit of Sunday morning came when Ratledge laid a crushing wham block on none other than Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions’ defensive centerpiece. Risdon noted the rep featured “outstanding footwork and pad level” from the rookie right guard. Even Hutchinson, never one to back down, appeared to acknowledge the hit with a respectful nod toward Ratledge, signaling a job well done.

Welcome to the NFL, Rookie

Tate Ratledge, a second-round pick out of Georgia, was drafted with the hopes of replacing veteran Kevin Zeitler, who departed in free agency. So far, he looks the part. While it’s early, Ratledge is reportedly locked in with the first-team offense, showing power, poise, and now, highlight-level physicality. With Graham Glasgow seemingly being the starting center, Ratledge will play guard.

His battle-tested SEC background is already translating into reps like this, where he’s not only holding his own against elite talent but getting respect from one of the league’s top defensive ends.

Hutchinson: Back and Better Than Ever

Meanwhile, Aidan Hutchinson, returning from a leg injury that sidelined him for most of the 2024 season, has been dominant all camp. Coaches have gone so far as to say he looks even better than he did last summer, when he was poised for a breakout before the injury. He’s been a disruptive force nearly every day, routinely winning reps in 1-on-1 drills and leading the charge in team periods.

So when Ratledge stonewalled Hutchinson on a textbook wham block? Yeah, that turned some heads.

The Bottom Line

Training camp moments like this matter. For Tate Ratledge, it’s a confidence-builder. For the Lions, it’s another sign their young core is getting ready to make serious noise in 2025.

When you’re earning hat tips from Hutchinson? You’re doing something right.