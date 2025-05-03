Tate Ratledge Detroit Lions

Tate Ratledge’s Rookie Outlook: Can He Crack the Lions’ Offensive Line?

Tate Ratledge joins the Lions with elite college experience and immediate upside. Will he stay in the shadows as a rookie, or make a push to start in 2025?

Detroit didn’t draft him just for depth—Ratledge could be a long-term starter in the making

The Detroit Lions traded up to grab Tate Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, signaling that the team views him as more than just a rotational lineman. With a stacked offensive line already in place, Ratledge enters a loaded room—but his college résumé, physical tools, and pedigree suggest he may be a future starter waiting in the wings.

TL;DR

  • Tate Ratledge was drafted 57th overall to help solidify the interior OL depth
  • He’s expected to back up Christian Mahogany at right guard in 2025
  • With 37 career starts at Georgia, he brings elite experience and pass protection chops
  • If Mahogany struggles or injuries hit, Ratledge could see the field sooner than expected

The Big Picture

Brad Holmes has consistently built from the inside out, and Ratledge fits that blueprint perfectly. As a three-year starter at Georgia, he played nearly 2,000 snaps at right guard and allowed just a 1% pressure rate in pass protection—13th-best in the SEC, per ESPN Research.

In other words, Ratledge isn’t a “wait-and-see” project. He’s a plug-and-play-caliber lineman who just happens to join a team that already has five entrenched starters.

Current Role: Backup with Starting Potential

With Christian Mahogany penciled (lightly) in as the starter at right guard, Ratledge’s rookie year will likely begin as a top interior backup—but don’t rule out a quick shift if Mahogany (or Glasgow) struggles.

Mahogany, while physically gifted, struggled in pass protection at times during his first year. If that trend continues in 2025, Ratledge could push for reps as early as October or November.

Other factors that could lead to playing time:

  • Injuries to either Mahogany or Graham Glasgow
  • A need for better pass protection consistency on the interior
  • Game packages where Detroit wants heavier protection looks

Why the Lions Like Him

  • SEC pedigree from a national powerhouse
  • Smart, high-floor player with advanced technique
  • Physical finisher in the run game
  • Brings toughness and polish—traits that fit Dan Campbell’s culture

Detroit didn’t need to reach for Ratledge, but when he fell into striking distance in the second round, they jumped. His presence gives the Lions both short-term insurance and a potential long-term starter if Mahogany or Glasgow falters or ages out.

Rookie Season Projection

  • Snap count estimate: 150–300, mostly rotational or injury fill-in
  • Position focus: Right guard; could cross-train at left guard depending on need
  • Ceiling: Starter by midseason if injuries or inconsistency occur
  • Floor: Developmental backup who doesn’t dress weekly but earns trust for 2026

The Bottom Line

Tate Ratledge isn’t just here to sit. While he may not crack the starting lineup Week 1, he’s one of the most NFL-ready interior linemen in this rookie class. With elite experience, clean technique, and Lions DNA, Ratledge could step in at any point—and never give the job back. Keep an eye on him this preseason.

