Detroit Lions Finally Sign Tate Ratledge

The Detroit Lions have officially inked their final rookie to a contract, as second-round pick Tate Ratledge agreed to terms on Thursday. That means the entire 2025 draft class is now locked in and ready to go, just in time for training camp.

TLDR:

Second-round pick Tate Ratledge signs his rookie deal

signs his rookie deal Estimated 4-year contract worth $7.65 million

Ratledge expected to compete for a major role after Frank Ragnow’s retirement

retirement Every member of the Lions’ 2025 draft class is now under contract

Contract Details

Here are the contract details via Spotrac:

Why It Took So Long

Unlike most years, second-round contracts were slower to finalize league-wide this offseason. That is because the Houston Texans kicked things off by giving their second-round receiver Jayden Higgins a fully guaranteed deal, something that is not standard for that part of the draft.

The Cleveland Browns followed with a similar move for Carson Schwesinger, which set off a league-wide ripple effect. Teams hesitated as agents pushed for more guaranteed money, and as a result, nearly all second-round picks were left in limbo for weeks.

That changed earlier this week when the 49ers signed Alfred Collins to a more traditional second-round deal. Once that domino fell, the rest came together quickly, and on Thursday, Ratledge got his deal done.

Tate Ratledge’s Role in 2025

The Georgia standout was one of two offensive linemen drafted by Detroit this spring, joining Miles Frazier. But unlike Frazier, Ratledge is being asked to potentially fill a massive void. With Frank Ragnow retiring earlier this offseason, Ratledge could be the next man up at center, a position he did not regularly play in college.

That makes every snap at training camp critical. The Lions have been testing his versatility since rookie minicamp, and while the transition won’t be easy, his physicality and smarts give him a real shot.

Per Pro Football Focus, Ratledge earned a 74.4 overall grade in 2024 with a 74.7 run-blocking grade. Those numbers are solid, but more importantly, he has a reputation for toughness, technique, and playing with a chip on his shoulder, all things Detroit’s offensive line culture demands.

By getting Ratledge signed before full team workouts ramp up, Detroit avoids any potential distractions. And for a team that believes it is ready to contend again in 2025, that matters. Every day counts. Every rep counts. Especially when you are replacing one of the most respected centers in football.

The Lions now have all seven of their 2025 picks signed, sealed, and delivered, and with camp heating up, all eyes will be on Tate Ratledge to see if he can anchor the middle of one of the NFL’s top offensive lines.