Tate Ratledge vs. Graham Glasgow: Detroit Lions May Have Decided on a Starting Center

The Detroit Lions came into training camp with one big question: Who replaces Frank Ragnow at center?

And just one week into practice, that question may already have an answer, and it’s a name Lions fans know well: Graham Glasgow.

TLDR

Veteran Graham Glasgow has taken over first-team reps at center after rookie Tate Ratledge opened camp in that spot.

has taken over first-team reps at center after rookie opened camp in that spot. OC John Morton says center is more “natural” for Glasgow and emphasized the need for trust with the quarterback.

says center is more “natural” for Glasgow and emphasized the need for trust with the quarterback. Dan Campbell praised Glasgow’s performance, saying, “It’s looked pretty dang good.”

praised Glasgow’s performance, saying, “It’s looked pretty dang good.” Ratledge has moved to right guard, where he started in college at Georgia.

has moved to right guard, where he started in college at Georgia. Glasgow said he enjoys the mental challenge of playing center and would prefer it over guard.

The Lions seem to be leaning toward Glasgow as the starting center heading into preseason.

Graham Glasgow Takes the Lead

While rookie Tate Ratledge opened camp taking first-team reps at center, Graham Glasgow has now been the man in the middle for the past four consecutive practices. Ratledge, meanwhile, has shifted to right guard, his collegiate position at Georgia.

On Monday, offensive coordinator John Morton hinted at the reasoning behind the switch, telling reporters:

“Glasgow is at the center now; I think that’s more natural for him. That center and quarterback, that needs to be right.”

Dan Campbell: “It’s looked pretty dang good”

Head coach Dan Campbell added even more clarity when asked about Glasgow taking over at center:

“Look, we just finished two days with Graham back at center in pads, and it’s looked pretty good. It’s looked pretty dang good,” Campbell said Tuesday. “I think every day that it looks pretty dang good, it looks a little clearer.”

In other words: they’re liking what they see.

Campbell emphasized that the consistency Glasgow brings is key for a young, evolving offensive line:

“He’s a pro. He’s been there. He’s done it. He knows how to communicate with Goff, and we trust him to get things right. That goes a long way when we’re trying to build chemistry up front.”

As for Ratledge?

“This is good for Tate too,” Campbell said. “He’s getting those right guard reps now, and that’s really valuable for us to see what we’ve got.”

Glasgow Likes the Challenge

Glasgow, who has 9 years of NFL experience and has played center extensively in the past, is embracing the challenge of becoming the full-time starter again:

“I do like playing center. Center’s fun,” Glasgow said. “I like the mental load that comes with it. I think that’s something that I’m pretty good at.”

“If it came to me having to play center and make the calls or me be a guard and then think about the calls anyway just to make sure that the calls were right, I’d probably rather just play center.”

He also admitted he still has room to improve, saying after one of his recent practices:

“There’s a couple of little things to work out out there. I probably could’ve changed the protection today a couple times, maybe in the two-minute drill, but other than that, today was a good day.”

The Bottom Line

Barring a major shift, Graham Glasgow looks like the Week 1 starting center. He brings stability, chemistry with Goff, and a veteran presence the Lions clearly value. Ratledge, meanwhile, gets to grow at right guard without the added burden of calling protections.

With Dan Campbell saying, “every day it looks a little clearer,” Lions fans may want to start penciling in Glasgow as the guy in the middle this fall.