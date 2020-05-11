Could Taulia Tagovailoa be leaving Alabama for the Big Ten?

Over the months leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was arguably the most talked about player in football as we waited to find out where he would be drafted.

We now know that Tua will be playing for the Miami Dolphins, who used the No. 5 overall pick to select him.

Now, Tua’s younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa is in the news as he as decided to transfer from Alabama.

The question is, where will Taulia transfer to?

According to 247 Sports, Miami (+200) is the favorite to land Taulia but Maryland (+350) is right behind them.

Per 247Sports national Garrett Stepien, “Locksley was on Alabama’s offensive staff from 2016-18, serving as the sole coordinator for the ’18 season before getting hired by Maryland in December 2018. At the time, Tua Tagovailoa was in his first full year as the Tide’s starting quarterback, while Taulia Tagovailoa committed to Locksley in April 2018 and signed early that December.”

Reier made this point after Tagovailoa’s announcement, pointing to Locksley’s close family ties and given his relationship with Tua. After taking a Virginia Tech transfer last season and being in the running for Jalen Hurts last spring before he finalized a commitment to Oklahoma, Locksley will be in the market for Tagovailoa.