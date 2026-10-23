Taurean Prince’s Likely Pistons Debut Brings a Roster Squeeze

Detroit Pistons forward Taurean Prince did not play in Tuesday’s season-opening win over the Boston Celtics because of personal reasons. Detroit plays its second game on the road against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 23, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

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Prince is listed as probable to play against Miami, still for personal reasons rather than an injury. If he suits up, it would be his first game for Detroit since the Pistons acquired him from the Milwaukee Bucks in a July 8 trade. It would also push several teammates out of the lineup.

Three Pistons Will Sit if Taurean Prince Plays

Eric Rutter of Roundtable Sports wrote about who would come out of the lineup if Prince does play against the Heat. Rutter said, “If Prince is ready to go, then the Pistons’ trio of two-way players (Elijah Harkless, Ugonna Onyenso and Isaac Jones) will sit out for tonight’s 8 pm tip-off.”

Rutter listed Prince as the only name of note on Detroit’s report. Miami carries three probables of its own in Myron Gardner, Vlad Goldin and Dru Smith.

What Taurean Prince Brings off Detroit’s Bench

The 32-year-old played 26 games last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. It will be interesting to see how many minutes off the bench head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gives him in Miami.