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TodayRed Wingsat SEA · 9:40 PMStarts in 7h 35m · ESPN+, DSN, KONG, KHN, Prime Video (Local)

Taurean Prince Is in Doubt for the Pistons Opener

Taurean Prince is questionable for the Detroit Pistons opener against the Boston Celtics
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Taurean Prince is questionable for the Detroit Pistons‘ season opener against the Boston Celtics, which puts his debut with his new team in doubt. Detroit tips off the 2026-27 NBA season at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena, and the game airs on NBC.

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Prince was listed as questionable on Monday night’s injury report for personal reasons, according to Jacob Richman of MLive. Two-way guard Elijah Harkless is listed as questionable as well, and his availability is tied to Prince’s, since Detroit can activate Harkless if the veteran forward sits.

Taurean Prince Is Still Waiting on His Pistons Debut

Prince came to Detroit from the Milwaukee Bucks in a six-team trade in July. In 26 games with Milwaukee during the 2025-26 season, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Detroit Is Otherwise Healthy for Opening Night

The rest of the roster is in good shape, which is the rare part on opening night. No Pistons player carries an injury designation on the opener’s report. The only other names on it are two-way players Isaac Jones and Ugonna Onyenso, both of whom are ruled out.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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