Things just keep getting worse for the Michigan Wolverines, and this time, the bad news is coming from the recruiting trail.

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As Michigan struggled through an ugly first half against Oregon on Saturday afternoon, four-star safety Tavares Harrington flipped his commitment from Michigan to Ole Miss, according to Rivals recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett. The news came as the Wolverines trailed the Ducks 21-7 at halftime, adding another frustrating development to an already difficult day for Michigan football.

Harrington, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, had been committed to the Wolverines since May. He is considered one of the nation’s top defensive back prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

According to Rivals’ report on the flip, Harrington has decided to take his talents to Ole Miss, delivering another blow to Michigan’s future defensive plans.

Michigan’s Recruiting Problems Continue

The timing of Harrington’s decision certainly isn’t ideal for head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines, who have been dealing with significant offensive-line concerns heading into Saturday’s matchup.

However, Harrington’s flip was not entirely unexpected. Maize n Brew reported Thursday that Ole Miss had been pushing hard to flip the talented defensive back, with recruiting predictions already favoring the Rebels.

More Trouble for Kyle Whittingham’s Wolverines

Michigan’s problems also extend beyond recruiting. The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game following an embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State, a defeat that ultimately led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Now, with Michigan attempting to overcome its recent struggles and another highly regarded recruit heading elsewhere, questions surrounding the program’s direction will only continue to grow.

There is no verified indication that Michigan’s first-half performance against Oregon caused Harrington to change his commitment. Still, losing a four-star recruit while struggling on the field is hardly the kind of Saturday Michigan fans were hoping for.