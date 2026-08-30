Underdog WR Tay Martin Learns Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Fate

Tay Martin’s push for a roster spot has officially paid off.

The Detroit Lions are keeping Martin on their initial 53-man roster, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, completing an impressive climb for a receiver who entered training camp fighting for one of the final jobs in a crowded position group.

Martin did not simply survive the competition. He earned his way onto the team.

Martin Took Advantage of His Opportunity

Detroit entered camp with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa established at the top of the receiver room, leaving Martin among a large group battling for the remaining openings.

By mid-August, the Lions themselves were calling the competition an “all-out” battle, with Martin continuing to distinguish himself as a receiver, blocker and special-teams contributor.

His case only became stronger down the stretch. Martin caught four passes and a touchdown in Saturday’s 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts, giving the coaching staff one final reminder of what he could offer before roster decisions were due.

We had already identified Martin as a serious contender for Detroit’s final receiver spot before the preseason concluded.

Now he has it.

Dortch Cut Opens the Door

The news becomes even more significant after Detroit’s decision earlier Sunday to release veteran Greg Dortch, who had spent much of camp looking like a strong candidate for the No. 4 receiver job.

That move created an obvious opportunity, and Martin is officially one of the players taking advantage of it.

Dan Campbell said after training camp that he loved the competitiveness of this year’s roster, with Detroit facing difficult decisions across several position groups before Sunday’s deadline. Martin becoming part of the 53 is a perfect example of that competition actually changing the roster.

He had also been included on our final Lions 53-man roster prediction.

This time, the prediction survived cutdown day.

Tay Martin is a Detroit Lion.