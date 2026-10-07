Bullpen arm Taylor Clarke had a 2.96 ERA in 71 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this past season, with 45 strikeouts in 73.0 innings. He pitched all of it on a one-year deal worth $1.55 million, and he will be a free agent this winter. The Detroit Tigers should be paying attention.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

The Detroit Tigers will need bullpen help in free agency, and they could very well overhaul the group. Clarke’s last contract looks like a reasonable price for Detroit, though there is a real chance he asks for more after the season he just had.

Taylor Clarke Fits the Tigers’ Sixth and Seventh Innings

Detroit needs a reliable pitcher in the bullpen who can limit the damage or turn in clean innings. Clarke is 33 years old and has pitched in the majors since 2019, and he had never posted an ERA under 3.00 in a big league season before this one.

He gave up 59 hits and 28 runs and walked only 14 batters, which left him with a 1.00 WHIP. The most important number of his 2026 season was 14 holds. He finished with zero saves and two blown saves, but Detroit needs someone who can hold a lead, and that is the job he did well in Arizona.

What Signing Clarke Would Cost the Tigers

Clarke profiles as the kind of reliever Detroit can trust in the sixth or seventh inning, and he would slot in as one of those high leverage options. He has already turned up on lists of lower cost free agents who fit the Tigers, so Detroit will not be bidding alone. A two-year deal worth $7.5 million would be a reasonable landing spot. After a career year, the price is not going to be $1.55 million again.