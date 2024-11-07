Key Offensive Player Added To Detroit Lions Injury Report For Thursday

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, the team has released its latest injury report. Below is the current status of key players heading into the game:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Neck NP NP Out Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle NP NP Out Za'Darius Smith DL Personal NP NP Out Taylor Decker T Shoulder Not Listed LP Questionable Brodric Martin DL Knee FP FP Active Ifeatu Melifonwu S Ankle FP FP Active Emmanuel Moseley CB Pectoral FP FP Active Josh Paschal DL Illness FP FP Active Sione Vaki RB Knee FP FP Active Mekhi Wingo DL Ankle FP FP Active

Summary

Notably, left tackle Taylor Decker was added to Thursday's injury report with a shoulder issue and was limited in practice. The Lions will also be without linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Malcolm Rodriguez, as well as defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith, who is expected to begin practicing on Friday. Note: it is not yet known for sure if Smith will play on Sunday night against the Texans.

On a positive note, several key players, including Brodric Martin, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Paschal, Sione Vaki, and Mekhi Wingo, are listed as active and have shown full participation in practices.

As the Lions gear up for their crucial matchup against the Texans, they will need to navigate these injury challenges effectively to maintain their competitive edge. Stay tuned for further updates as game day approaches!