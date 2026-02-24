Taylor Decker Announces Decision for 2026

The Detroit Lions received some long-awaited clarity on Tuesday afternoon, as veteran left tackle Taylor Decker announced he is returning for the 2026 season.

Decker shared the news via Instagram, posting a photo of himself emerging from the Ford Field tunnel with a caption that left little room for interpretation:

The post confirms Decker will return for his 11th NFL season, ending weeks of speculation about whether the longtime Lions cornerstone might consider retirement after the 2025 campaign.

Earlier in the day, general manager Brad Holmes addressed Decker’s situation during his NFL Scouting Combine press conference, emphasizing respect and patience while also acknowledging the need for roster clarity.

Holmes said Decker had “earned the right” to take time following a long season, but noted the team hoped to have direction within a couple of weeks as the new league year approaches.

Head coach Dan Campbell echoed that sentiment, confirming he had spoken with Decker after the season while prioritizing space and respect in the process. At the same time, Campbell made it clear the Lions would continue evaluating the offensive line regardless of Decker’s decision.

With Decker now officially returning, Detroit locks in stability at one of the most critical positions on the roster while still leaving the door open for added depth or long-term planning along the offensive line.

For a team firmly in its Super Bowl window, Decker’s return provides both reassurance — and leadership — as the Lions prepare for the 2026 season.